Juma Masjid Trust Denies 'changes' To Yakub Memon's Grave; Claims 'no VIP Treatment Given'

After a facelift was given to the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon at the Bada Kabarastan in Mumbai, a fresh controversy was stirred invoking several reactions to the development. Issuing clarifications on the same, the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust, which looks after the graveyard situated in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai, has claimed that "no special treatment" has been provided to the convicted terrorist's grave.

While speaking to Republic, Shoaib Khatib, a Juma Masjid Trust member claimed that all the allegations were false and that no such beautification had been done at the burial ground.

"We appeal to the people to understand that the allegations are entirely wrong. No special treatment is being given to the grave neither a Mazar (Muslim shrine) is being created at the grave", he said.

Speaking about the permission granted to install the white marble boundary, the members claimed that it has been in place for several years and nothing new has been installed.

"No special treatment or VIP treatment has been given. He is no one special person and neither have we provided permission for any changes. A BMC team came for a general inquiry and left after their work", he further added.

In addition to this, the official clarified on the lights installed at Yakub Memon's grave stating that the entire Bada Kabarastan was decorated with lights on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and not just his grave.

Yakub Memom's grave given a facelift

In a shocking development, pictures of lights and marble tiles at the grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon took social media by storm. Pictures from the Bada Kabarastan in Mumbai clearly show the LED lights focusing on Memon's grave which has been further enhanced with a white marble boundary.

Following this, the ruling BJP in a sharp reaction accused the former MVA government of allowing the changes. BJP leader Ram Kadam while sharing pictures of the grave said,

"Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. During that period, the grave of the dreaded terrorist Yakub Memon, who carried out the 1993 bombing in Mumbai at the behest of Pakistan, turned into a shrine. This is their love for Mumbai, this is their patriotism? Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi including Uddhav Thackeray should apologize to the people of Mumbai."

However, in immediate action, the lighting arrangements were removed by the Mumbai Police.

(Image: Republic World)