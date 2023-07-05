Junior teacher held for faking certificate in Odisha’s Ganjam

Police have arrested a junior teacher of a government school in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly getting the job by producing a fake Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) certificate around eight years ago.

Accused Sibaram Mohanty had initially secured a job as sikhya sahayak and was posted at Sinakhai in Aska block. Later, he was transferred as a junior teacher to the Government Upper Primary School in Gangapur, police said.

Police made the arrest after Aska block education officer Samineni Giridhara inquired about the genuineness of Mohanty’s educational certificates following a direction from the district education officer (DEO).

As part of the inquiry, Giridhara wrote to the controller of examinations, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, for verification of his BEd certificate on January 10, 2022.

On June 8 this year, the controller of the examinations confirmed there was no certificate issued in his name.

Based on the report of the controller of examinations, Giridhara lodged an FIR against Mohanty on Monday, following which the junior teacher was arrested on charges of cheating, said PK Sahoo, inspector in-charge, Aska police.