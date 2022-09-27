Kanpur Bans Pitbull And Rottweiler Dog Breeds Within City Limits Amid Spate Of Attacks

In Uttar Pradesh, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) banned dog breeds- Pit Bull and Rottweiler- in the city limits 'to protect the public' on Tuesday, September 27. The decision announced by Mayor Pramila Pandey was taken considering increasing incidents of Pit Bull attacks, including the recent one where the dog bit a cow at Sarsaiya Ghat.

The incident being talked about took place on September 23. In a viral video, the cow was seen writhing in pain as the dog held its jaws between its teeth. The dog's owner and others struggled to save the cow, beating it with sticks and hands, but the struggle continued for quite some time. By the time the dog let go, deep wounds were there on the cow's mouth. The cow was given the anti-rabies vaccine.

This was one amid a spate of similar attacks on humans being reported in recent days in different cities in Uttar Pradesh. In Ghaziabad, a few days ago, an 11-year-old was attacked by Pit Bull while he was playing in the park. The bite injuries were such, that the boy received 150 stitches on his face. In August, a 30-year-old was attacked in Gurugram. A month before that, an 82-year-old woman was attacked by a Pit Bull in her house in Lucknow. She succumbed to the bite injuries.

Fine of Rs 5,000?

A Pit Bull isn't a specific breed—there are in fact many types of pit bulls. These dogs were bred for their muscular build and consequently have been used in inhumane dogfighting sports. Similarly, Rottweilers are known to be strong and intense. Originally, bred to drive cattle to market, these dogs are popular family guardians and friends.

Anyone found rearing either of the two breeds in Kanpur will be fined up to Rs 5,000 and their pet will be confiscated, the resolution passed by the KMC said, as per reports.