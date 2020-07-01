Kanpur: Congress Workers Protest Over Fuel Price Hike; Ambulance Stuck For Hours

Amid the continuous spike in fuel prices, Congress workers' insensitivity in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was caught on camera while they were protesting against the increase in the price of petrol and diesel. Protests have been going on across the country over the fuel price hike. Political leaders and party workers are taking part in demonstrations.

It was reported that due to the protest, an ambulance was stuck for hours and the ringing siren of the ambulance was also ignored by the Congress workers. Additionally, Congress has been attacking the ruling government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices every day for the past 18 days after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Meanwhile, reasoning the spike in fuel price, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday, said that the world, as well as the Indian economy, is going through challenging times. He added that due to reduce in energy demand in April-May was down by 70-80% due to lockdown, which has impacted the economy. Currently, India's diesel prices are at Rs. 80.53 per litre, which varies from state to state.

Sonia Gandhi demands immediate rollback

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, June 29, demanded an immediate rollback of the fuel price hike in various parts of the country. Mentioning that the Modi government had increased the prices of petrol and diesel 22 times since the imposition of lockdown, Gandhi contended that the people were facing hardships due to this. She also lamented that the Centre was not passing on the benefits of the falling crude oil prices in the international market.

Sonia Gandhi remarked, “The novel coronavirus pandemic on one hand and the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel have made the lives of the people very difficult. Today, the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi and some other cities has crossed Rs.80 per litre. Since the imposition of the lockdown on March 25, the Modi government increased the prices of petrol and diesel 22 times.

