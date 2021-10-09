Kanpur Trader's Murder: Police Increase Reward On Information About Accused

The state police on Saturday increased the reward to Rs 1 lakh for information on each of the six policemen booked in the murder case of a Kanpur business. Property dealer Manish Gupta was allegedly thrashed by the policemen in a Gorkahpur hotel last month, leading to his death.

Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the each of them.

A communique issued by the Kanpur police commissionerate said the reward has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Police Commissioner Asim Arun said the cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced on Inspector Jagat Narain Singh, a resident of Amethi; Sub-Inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav and Rahul Dubey, residents of Balia, Jaunpur and Mirzapur, respectively; besides Head Constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and Constable Prashant Kumar, both from Ghazipur.

''If any person is having any kind of information about the police personnel named in the death case of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta, he may kindly inform the SIT and a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for each arrest will be given to him," he added.

''The names of informants will be kept secret," Arun said, adding that they have taken the responsibility to ensure safety and security of the informant.

He said the SIT is carrying out raids across UP and all possible places to nab the absconding policemen at the earliest.

As many as eight police teams have already been pressed into the task to nab the absconding police personnel, he said.

