Kanwar Yatra: Har Ki Pauri In Haridwar To Be Sealed For Kanwariyas From July 24 To Aug 6

The Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar will stay sealed for Kanwariyas between July 24 to August 6. The decision comes after Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already banned the Kanwar Yatra in their states and asked the devotees to not indulge in the yatra this year.



Haridwar SSP Senthil A Krishnaraj S told ANI, that there will be no restriction for locals and other travellers coming from outside while adding that only those passengers who are carrying negative RTPCR test that is conducted within 72 hours before the arrival, will be allowed.



The move to seal Har ki Pauri Ghat was accepted by Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana, whose officers supported the decision during the Inter-State Border meeting held in Haridwar in view of preparedness ahead of the yatra.

"It has been decided in the meeting that despite warnings, strict action will be taken on the boundaries of the district for Kanwariyas going to Haridwar, in this sequence, from July 24 to August 6, Har ki Pauri will be completely sealed for Kanwariyas," said Haridwar SSP to ANI.

He further added that strict action will be taken against those who will violate the guidelines under the Disaster Management Act after Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi had denied the conduct of Kanwar yatra given the Coronavirus spread in the state. Uttar Pradesh had put a stay on the religious Yatra, after the Supreme court’s intervention. Later, the Uttarakhand and Delhi Government cancelled Kanwar Yatra for this year.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees. They start their journey from the northern states on foot or by other means to collect water from Ganga in Haridwar to offer it as a fruit of their hard work at Shiva temples in their areas. They visit the Hindu pilgrimage sites of Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar, to collect the holy water. This year's yatra is scheduled to begin on July 25.



