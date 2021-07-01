Kapil Dev Backs Virat Kohli & Team Over Heartbreaking ICC Losses; 'can't Win Every Trophy'

Amidst criticism being aimed at Team India following the WTC Final defeat, veteran all-rounder Kapil Dev has come out in support of Virat Kohli & Co. Ever since Team India lost the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand, people on social media are raising questions on Virat Kohli's captaincy and Team India's record in handling the pressure in critical ICC tournament matches. Now, Kapil Dev in a conversation with a YouTube channel Sports Yaari countered those who are raising fingers on Team India and asked whether 'it is any less' that the team always reaches the business ends of various important tournaments.

'We criticise too early,' says Kapil Dev in support of Team India

During the conversation, Kapil Dev was asked about the ongoing debate that Team India's batting collapses in the critical matches of ICC tournaments, to which the former World Cup-winning captain said, "We reach semi-finals or finals every time, is it any less? We criticise too early. It is not possible that you will win the trophy every time. Look at how good they (Team India) played, after losing only one match like final or semi-final should we say that we cannot handle the pressure? It does not happen like that. That was their day and they played better. We see it too critically, if one performance goes bad then the media flashes it hundred times. Under a similar pressure situation, we and the current lot have won many matches."

Notably, Team India last won a major title back in 2013 when they defeated England to win the ICC Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Irfan Pathan Highlights Reason Behind Team India's Defeat In WTC Final

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons India should have played one more batsman for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Irfan, while presenting on Star Sports, said he feels the Virat Kohli-led side went in one batsman short, which eventually cost them the inaugural World Test Championship title. Irfan said the Indian team needed one more batsman in their line-up because the side lacked a fast-bowling all-rounder, which New Zealand possessed. Irfan said the Indian batting was disappointing in the second innings and if they had one extra batsman, the match could have tilted in their favour.

(Image Credits: AP/@ADS_Wise-Twitter)