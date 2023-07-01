Karnataka: 108 Ambulance Service To Take A Hit On July 8 Due To Protest Over Unpaid Wages

Ambulance drivers, staff nurses, and other medical staff have decided to stage a protest on July 8. As a result, there is a concern and fear expressed that a health emergency will be witnessed in the state if the ambulance system for emergency treatment is stopped suddenly in case of a protest anywhere. All ambulance drivers, staff nurses, and other medical staff have issued a stern warning to the government to fulfill their demands.

Vidyuth, a caretaker speaking to Republic TV said, "I see my mother suffering from breathlessness on a regular basis and we use the ambulances provided by the government and dial the toll-free number 108 to avail the services. If they go on a strike, the condition of some of the patients may become serious and in some cases, they may lose their lives. Who is to be held responsible? I request the government to solve this problem as soon as possible."

What are the demands?

The decision comes after ambulance drivers and staff nurses stated that they have not been paid their salaries for 4 months, and arrears for their salaries for the past 3 years are yet to be cleared by the government. Hence, the staff has decided to go on mass leave across the state on July 8.

An ambulance driver Ganesh speaking to Republic TV said, "We will go on a mass leave across the entire state and will make the government realise the importance of our work. We have not been paid for the past few months and our arrears are pending. When we ask the officials, they state that the government has cleared the dues but our contractor says otherwise. Also we demand an increase in the salary as prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and it becomes difficult for us to even lead a simple life."

‘GVK has used grant for other work’: Health dept official

There are a total of 2,000 staff nurses and ambulance drivers in the state and the ambulance service is being run by a private firm, GVK, through a tender.

When speaking to a health department official in this regard on the condition of anonymity, he said, "The government has given grants but GVK has used it for other work, we are enquiring with the agency as to what the problem is and are looking into alternative options as this problem should be addressed with immediate effect as this concerns the lives of people and cannot be taken lightly."

The health official further said, ''The Government will have to ensure that the wages and salaries of the ambulance drivers and staff nurses are paid, otherwise the state can witness a medical emergency. Above all, it will also be the duty of the officials of the health department to ensure that the lives of the patients are not impacted.''