Karnataka: 2 Sisters Assaulted For Not Repaying Loan; Police Lodge Complaint After 2 Days

In a bone-chilling incident in the city of Bengaluru, two sisters were stripped and assaulted at their residence near the Sarjapur police station. The police allegedly refused to lodge a complaint for two days, however, they were later forced to do it after public outrage. This shocking incident was reported in Doddabommasandra in Anekal taluk.

2 arrested; 1 missing

The police filed cases against three accused namely -- Ramakrishna Reddy, Sunil Kumar and Indramma. Reddy and Kumar have already been arrested, however, the third accused, Indramma, is still absconding.

As per the complaint that was lodged, one of the girls had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh at an exorbitant 30% interest for her children's education from Ramakrishna Reddy, but she was asked to repay the entire loan amount at once. As per reports, the villagers had brokered an agreement that once they sell their land, the victim would repay the loan amount.

Absence Of Injuries During Sexual Assault Does Not Imply Consensual Sex: Patna HC

In other news, the Patna High Court in Bihar recently held that the absence of any visible internal or external injuries during a sexual assault did not imply that the victim engaged in consensual sex. A bench of Justice Ananta Manohar Badar in the Patna HC on Tuesday was hearing an appeal against the lower court's ruling in the 2015 Jamui rape case. The court overturned the decision of the lower court, arguing that the presence of internal or external wounds on the victim's body is not sufficient to establish that rape occurred. The court further ruled that if it finds the victim's assertions to be credible, the act will be deemed to be against consensual sex.

Justice Badar of the Patna HC reiterated the provisions of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which state that consent must take the "form of an unequivocal voluntary agreement showing a willingness to participate in the sexual act," and made it clear that a woman's lack of physical resistance to the act of penetration cannot be regarded as consent to the sexual activity.

(With Agency Inputs)