Karnataka: 4 Held For Issuing Fake RT-PCR Report To 1st Omicron Patient From South Africa

In the latest development, four people were arrested in Karnataka for allegedly giving a fraudulent RT-PCR report to a South African national who was later verified to be India's first Omicron patient. After creating a fake negative RT-PCR report, the quarantined patient was able to flee the country via Dubai.

The 66-year-old, who arrived on November 20, was scheduled to be quarantined for 14 days, according to reports. The personnel at the Shangri La hotel, where he was quarantined, had also been warned by the authorities to ensure that he did not leave. However, because the man wanted to go early, he decided to accomplish it by whatever means necessary. As a result, he phoned two of his coworkers and informed them of his situation.

Karnataka | 4 people arrested for providing a false RT-PCR report to a South African national who was later confirmed to be India’s first Omicron case. The patient, who was in quarantine, managed to leave the country via Dubai after producing a fake report: DCP Central Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

The two employees then went to a city-based private lab and bribed the technicians to provide a fake negative RT-PCR report. On November 26, the man received the information and forwarded it to the hotel and airport authorities. He then fled the country on a flight to South Africa through Dubai. The man's genome sequencing results were back on December 2, according to reports, indicating that he was one of the first people in the country to test positive for the Omicron mutation. Officials from the Urban Primary Health Centre traced all 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts and took samples. All of the tests have come back negative, reports added.

A medical officer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has filed an FIR against the South African citizen and the management of Shangri La. Two technicians at a private lab in Bengaluru, as well as two employees of the company where the South African national worked, were detained as a result of the fraudulent RT-PCR report. The lab workers have been placed in police detention until December 17, while the other two have been placed in court custody, according to reports.

Meanwhile, India has reported 5,784 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to numbers issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare this morning, the country had 7,995 recoveries and 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Image: PTI