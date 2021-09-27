Karnataka: 60-year-old Building Collapses In Bengaluru, No Casualties Reported

A building collapsed in Benson town of Bengaluru on Monday, September 27. However, no casualties or injuries were reported as the fire department had safely evacuated the residents and neighbours of the building. Further details on who is accountable for the incident are awaited. According to the sources, it was a 60-year old building that had stood tilted for the past two years. The building was rented by metro construction work labourers who had earlier reported the condition of the building to the owner. But, the owner ignored the complaints and never bothered to repair the building. Later, the residents left the site when they heard strange noises of the crackdown of the building.

Earlier on September 21, a massive fire broke out at Ashrith Aspire Apartment near Devarachikkanahalli in Bengaluru, Karnataka, that claimed the lives of two residents.

Fire tragedy in Bengaluru building

Following the building fire incident, The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has warned all apartment residents against additional modification of balconies. The BBMP authorities urged the residents to avoid installing safety grilles and other "unsafe practices."

The corporation issued a circular, directing the residents to refrain from this common practice. The civic body has also restricted any other renovations that could compromise the safety of the residents in the building. Such renovations are also banned under Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Building Bye-Laws 2003, Revised zonal regulations of 2015. "As per the building construction guidelines 2003, National building code of India 2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate (OC), Commencement Certificate (CC), covering the balcony an additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices, and this has been observed across the city."

The circular issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta further mentioned that owners need to seek permission for any such post-possession installation. The order will be sanctioned after the BBMP authorities find it competent to make additional constructions. The additional grilles installed in residential buildings are generally to avoid children from toppling over. However, the barricades impeded rescue efforts during the fire at the apartment in Devarachikkanahalli.

