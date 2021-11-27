Karnataka: 99 More Test COVID-19 Positive At Dharwad Medical College; Active Cases At 281

In a shocking update, a total of 99 medical college students and faculty members tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Dharwad on Saturday, taking the total number of affected medical students to 281. Dharwad District Collector Nitesh Patil while informing the fresh hike in positive cases amongst medical students, informed that it may rise more. All infected students are now under quarantine.

Fresh COVID-19 cases amongst medical students rose again on Saturday with 99 more testing positive. District Collector Nitesh Patil informed that the tally may increase as 1,822 test results are awaited. He further added that only six patients out of a total of 281 are mild symptomatic, while others are non-symptomatic. He also added that the students who tested positive have been quarantined and is under due treatment. Patients are believed to be asymptomatic as they are fully vaccinated.

High positivity rate in Dharwad medical college

Earlier on Friday, SDM College of Medical Sciences in Karnataka's Dharwad reported 66 fresh positive cases of COVID. Following the bulk cases, the district administration tested more people including students, staff and primary contacts of infected students. Following this, 116 more tested positive, taking the total number of infected students to 182. The medical students who tested positive had attended a function on November 17 inside the college campus.

Nitesh Patel, the District Collector had earlier said, "We are doing RAT and RTPCR tests of around 3,000 people inside the campus. College administration has been directed to not allow any visitors inside the campus. Attendees will be not allowed inside the hospital where the patients are undergoing treatment."

Karnataka reported 402 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded a total of 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic. The total tally of recoveries climbed to 29,50,130 after 277 fresh recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll is in the state climbed to 38,193 with six fresh deaths.

Karnataka announces ‘rigorous’ screening for international travellers

Considering the increase in cases of a new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 in countries including South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, the Karnataka government has now issued ‘rigorous’ screening for travellers from these countries. The state government issued an order stating that international arrivals from the three countries as well as other ‘at risk’ countries’ will need to undergo screening and testing as per govt mandate.

The state govt also instructed its district administrations to strictly adhere to the overarching ‘Test-Track Treat-Vaccinate’ principle to prevent the possible spread of the VoC. In a circular issued in Bengaluru on November 26, T.K. Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), stated that rigorous monitoring was needed in the matter. According to him, all international travellers must be strictly screened, tested along with their contacts. He also noted that routine sentinel surveillance and surge surveillance, and timely sending of RT-PCR positive samples to designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) also must be done.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ PIXABAY