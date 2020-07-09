Karnataka: Asha Workers, Medical Students, Contract Doctors Protest Over Salary Payments

Frontline warriors, who play an important role in battling the Coronavirus pandemic, are all hitting the streets raising their voice against the BJP-led Karnataka government.

Asha workers protested in Bengaluru by gathering in large numbers in the month of January demanding a fixed salary for them. The government assured adherence to their demands and promised to offer a fixed salary to them from the month of March. The pandemic started to spread its tentacles in the month of March and the government failed to fulfill the promises made to them.

Asha workers, with minimum security and equipment, have been working relentlessly at the forefront of it all. They were attacked, humiliated by their house owners for visiting containment zones and they also stayed away from their family for fear of spreading the disease. But in return, these Asha workers seem to have not been rewarded with what they are entitled to.

Indefinite strike across state

Asha workers are set to launch an indefinite strike from Friday in all the districts of Karnataka. They will be protesting in front of all District Health offices.

Talking to the Republic Media Network, state secretary of Asha workers, Nagalakshmi, said, "From July 10, we will commence our indefinite strike across the state. We demand a fixed Rs 12,000 salary to Asha workers and we need them to provide enough protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody knows that we started our protest in January. The government has not fulfilled its promise to fix a salary but still, we have been working during this crisis."

She adds, "Even the Centre has appreciated our work. But we are not rewarded with remuneration. Asha workers are going through tough times. We started our protest from June 30 by sending our memorandums to District Health officers, ministers, and the chief minister. All have provided assurances, but nobody has helped us so far. So we are left with no other option but to launch an indefinite strike by boycotting our duties from July 10."

State Health Minister Sriramulu posted a tweet appreciating the contribution of Asha workers, but no mention of monetary rewards on paper to motivate them after witnessing their solid commitment. 42,000 Asha workers have emerged as a crucial pillar of support in the state during this crisis. Their indefinite strike will definitely remain a big blow to the government.

Students complain of pending stipend

Asha workers aside, more than 220 medical interns and medical PG students working in CG Hospital in Davangere, are protesting for the past 16 months for not receiving any stipends either from the government or from the medical college. These resident doctors should get around Rs 8 crore in all as a stipend. All the students fall under the government quota. This is the only medical college where the students are not getting any stipend. These junior doctors have not stopped working during the pandemic. They have been simultaneously working and protesting for what they are entitled to.

Reacting to the indefinite strike launched by the PG students of JJM Medical College demanding the release of pending stipend, MLA and College Management Honorary Secretary Shamanur Shivashankarappa said, “They (PG students) are all rank students and were selected under the government quota. It is the duty of the government to provide stipend. Our 80 doctors of the college are serving in District COVID-19 hospitals and we are paying them salaries. Besides, we are providing a grant of Rs 2 crore a year for medical facilities in the hospital. The government used to offer a stipend to PG students and house surgeons. For one year, it has not been given to them.”

Contrary to this statement, the government distanced itself from this controversy and issued a notice to the college to take the onus and pay the students.

Briefing the students, state medical education minister, Dr. Sudhakar said, "For the last 16-17 months, JJM medical College has not paid the stipend to resident doctors. The Chief Minister has taken a decision and made it clear that all private colleges should pay the stipend to their students including students falling under the govt quota. This is clearly mentioned in the rule book too. So, the government will not pay the students, JJM college will have to pay the stipend to them. A notice has also been issued to the organisation on the same.”

Contract doctors miffed

Joining the protest is another group of COVID warriors. The state had been witnessing the protest staged by 507 contract doctors demanding the government to regularise their jobs.

Contract doctors who met the Health Minister on Tuesday decided to wait for a month to see if their promises get fulfilled. Talking to the Republic Media network, contract doctor, Medini said, "After discussing with the minister, we have decided to wait for another month as we have been promised by our government that all our demands will be met within a month."

Sriramulu briefed the media after the meeting stating that the problems of contract doctors have been existing since 2012. “We have agreed to regularise their jobs. We will discuss with the Chief Minister. We have to amend a few rules. We have requested the doctors to not protest until we change that. The doctors have also adhered to our request,” he said.

The state has been fighting a big surge in COVID-19 cases for the last 15 days. Protests staged by all these front line workers have indeed raised new challenges putting the state administration in the back foot.

