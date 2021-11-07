Karnataka: BBMP Approves Reopening Of Anganwadis, Playschools From November 8

Following the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has approved the reopening of Anganwadis and playschools inside the confines of the BBMP from November 8. The COVID-19 standards will be followed in schools, and physical classes will continue in locations where the Testing Positivity Rate is less than 2%, according to a BBMP ruling released on Saturday.

"All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letters from children’s parents," the order said. The schools will also be open for two hours, from 10 am to 12 pm, according to the statement. "Parents who send their children to playschools should also be fully vaccinated," it added.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka's health department informed that the stated recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 29,89,713 and 38,107, respectively. According to a department report, 317 patients were discharged, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 29,43,487 and leaving 8,090 active cases.

Even though Bengaluru Urban continued to be the leading source of COVID cases, with 148 new infections, there were no deaths. Other districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Mysuru, also reported new instances, with 15 in Dakshina Kannada, ten in Udupi, and nine in Mysuru. While 13 districts had no infections, 15 districts had single-digit cases. Belagavi, Bidar, Kolar, Koppal, and Mandya each had one death.

According to the notification, 12 districts reported no illnesses and no deaths. The day's positive rate was 0.37%, with a case fatality rate of 2.23%. A total of 59,144 samples were tested, including 50,466 RT-PCR tests, for a total of 5.13 crore specimens examined. The total number of vaccinations administered in the state has risen to 6.63 crores, with 4,14,323 persons immunised on Saturday, according to the report.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to data released by the Union health ministry on Sunday, India saw a single-day surge of 10,853 COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,43,55,536, while active cases fell to 1,44,845, the lowest level in 260 days. The death toll has grown to 4,60,791 with 526 more deaths, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage