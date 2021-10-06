Karnataka: Bengaluru Issues Guidelines For Durga Puja Amid COVID-19; Check Details

The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) issued fresh guidelines on Wednesday for Durga Puja to control the volume of the crowd and to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed during the celebrations. The Durga Puja festivities will begin from October 11 and continue till October 15, and the celebrations will take place in the city of Bengaluru by following certain guidelines. Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike said, “Idol size shall not exceed more than four feet, and only one idol should be installed per ward with permission of respective Joint Commissioner of the zone. Associations shall not allow more than 50 people at a time during prayers.”

Guidelines for Puspanjali

The BBMP said that the limit on the number of people allowed at the prayers would be 50. Other guidelines included that the distribution of sweets, fruits, and flowers would remain prohibited. Only basic prayers and rituals will be allowed, and the association organising the puja would be held responsible as the management should ensure that all the rules are followed.

Guidelines for associations

The BBMP said that the size of the idol should not exceed more than 4 feet, and idols should be sanitised thoroughly before installation. The civic body further noted that only one idol could be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone.

Guidelines for Visarjan

The BBMP said in the issued order that the respective association should not allow more than ten members at a time for Debi Boron. For the Visarjan, a queue should be formed, and the devotees must follow social distancing. Sindur Khela should be restricted to a maximum of 10 members at a time. BBMP strictly prohibited DJs or Drums during the Visarjan procession as it attracts a large number of people.

Earlier yesterday, the Karnataka government issued a set of guidelines to manage the crowd during the Mysuru Dasara festivities, which will begin from tomorrow, October 7 and will continue till October 15. The state government said that a negative RT-PCR test report and a minimum of one dose of the coronavirus vaccine are mandatory for officers and staff on duty and artists who will perform at the Mysuru Dasara festival. The guidelines further said that the devotees attending the festival must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

