Karnataka Businessman Suresh Kumar Converts Barren Land Into Dense 21-acre Forest

A bengaluru-based entrepreneur Suresh Kumar has converted a barren land in a dense forest. Kumar purchased the 21-acre barren land 10 years back in Sagar of Shivamogga, Karnataka. According to ANI reports, entrepreneur Suresh Kumar purchased the barren land in Shivamogga, Karnataka and decided to convert it into a forest. Over the period of 10 years, he made sincere efforts to save the land and convert it into a dense forest. He accomplished his goal with the help of the renowned environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli.

The journey from a barren land to a dense forest

"This forest is named as 'Usha Kiran' and is a green initiative model. 10 years back it looked like a desert and now it is covered in green. An entrepreneur from Bengaluru, Suresh Kumar purchased the land after the earlier owner harvested the eucalyptus and Acacia trees. 21 acres of land was completely barren. It was then when Suresh Kumar asked me to dedicate the land for social causes and I requested him to create a natural forest" said environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli.

The forest is now a natural habitat with Western Ghats native species. Also, it has become a study centre for environmentalists and students. Visitors and bird photography enthusiasts are visiting the place. The forest is a big step towards saving the native flora and fauna. Akhilesh further added that they initially planted only a few varieties in the land and the rest of the forest grew by itself.

Another example of land being converted into a forest

Previously, many such instances were seen when people converted barren land into healthy forests. One such example is 50-year-old D Saravanan, an environmentalist from Poothurai. He single-handedly transformed a hundred acres of barren land into a dense forest in the Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. The land is now home to more than 250 species of birds and different kinds of animals and reptiles. Also, the forest is home to several species of plants and trees. Saravanan started working on the land in the 1990s when it was a barren site with red laterite soil. However, with his hard work and dedication, Mr Saravanan has completed his vision and transformed the overall area.

