Karnataka CM Bommai Says CID Probing JJ Nagar Murder; Calls For Impartial Inquiry

In a major development pertaining to investigations over the murder of a 22-year-old youth in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday, said that the case has now been handed to the CID. Responding to queries on the JJ Nagar murder case, where a youth, Chandru, was stabbed to death, Bommai said that the CID will now probe the matter. The Karnataka CM said that the decision was taken with an intention of hosting an impartial enquiry.

Speaking about the development in the murder case, Chief Minister Bommai said that the Bengaluru city police were consulted before taking the call to put CID on the probe. “I have discussed with DG and IGP and Police Commissioner Bengaluru city and decided to give the case to CID,” Bommai told ANI. “This is with the intention of an impartial enquiry and that the truth should come out. Let the investigation happen from a third party,” the Karnataka CM added.

Chandru, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed by one Shahid following an argument at JJ Nagar on 5 April 2022. Chandru later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. All three accused were arrested by Bengaluru police.

Karnataka HM cites 'communal angle' in murder of youth

Notably, a political face-off broke out in the state over the murder of the youth after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra linked it with a 'communal angle' saying that he was killed as ‘he couldn’t speak in Urdu’. The HM sparked off a major political faceoff after he said, “I have gathered information regarding Chandru’s murder. He was asked to speak in Urdu, he didn’t know, when he said he didn’t know any language other than Kannada, they killed him by stabbing him repeatedly."

The Karnataka police soon jumped in and refuted claims made by the minister. Updating about the same through the Bengaluru police's official fact-checking website, the police said that the multiple posts shared regarding the murder of the boy due to not speaking Urdu were false. Further confirming the same, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also took to his Twitter handle and said that the murder was a mere case of road rage. Following this, Jnanendra retracted his statements and further admitted that the information he received was wrong.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)