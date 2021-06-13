Karnataka CM Says Shivamogga Airport Will Be At Par With Bengaluru's; Eyes June Finish

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa informed on Sunday that the upcoming airport at Shivamoggoa, which is currently under construction, is set to be completed by June 2022. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa reviewed the progress of the construction of the airport at Sogane village, near Shivamogga on Sunday. CM Yediyurappa opined that the opening of the airport at Shivamogga is expected to fast-track development in central Karnataka districts leading to generation of more employment for the people of the state.

Shivamogga Airport to be completed soon: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

As per reports, CM Yediyurappa stated that the Shivamogga airport will have facilities similar to the international airport at Bengaluru and noted that while the construction of the compound had almost been completed, the works on the runways, perimeter roads and link roads was in progress. The design of the airport building was also unveiled by CM Yediyurappa during his review, reports said. In March, CM Yediyurappa announced the state government's allocated a budget of Rs 3.8 billion (USD51.9 million) to the Shivamogga Airport development project under its budget for the financial year 2021-22.

Shivamogga is the political home turf of Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, as he represents the Shikaripura constituency in the district, while his son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga constituency. The cost of Shivamogga airport has gone up from Rs 220 crore to Rs 384 crore, the government had said a few months ago. Further, CM Yediyurappa noted that 11,500 metres of 15,900 meters of compound work has been finished.