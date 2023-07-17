Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stirs Row For Agreeing To Launch Journalist's Book

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced criticism for allegedly agreeing to release the books of Kannada author and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, who is supposedly considered a right-wing loyalist. Civil society members in Karnataka have raised questions over Siddaramaiah being invited to the book launch.

Several groups on social media urged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to withdraw from agreeing to launch the book by the editor of a Kannada daily, citing Bhat as "Islamophobic, casteist, and misogynistic."

Dear @siddaramaiah sir , it is disappointing that you are going as a chief guest for a book release by the hatemonger @VishweshwarBhat . Pls see a sample of his posts in the past.



You are endorsing his Islamophobic, casteist and misogynistic behaviour.

Pls withdraw ASAP sir. pic.twitter.com/gtlE2vw0km — ವಿನಯ್ ಕೂರಗಾಯಲ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ Vinay K S (@vinaysreeni) July 16, 2023

The invite to the book launch event has gone viral on social media, inviting a sleuth of paradoxical comments.

Condemning Siddaramaiah’s decision, one of the Twitter users wrote, "You are endorsing his Islamophobic, casteist and misogynistic behaviour." Another added, "Seriously? What's wrong with him?"

One of the users argued. "Nothing wrong in attending Founction organised by Vishwara bhatt, you communist,people always see everything in Yellow eyes, including Nanu Gowri articles."

Actor Prakash Raj took to the microblogging site, urging the Karnataka CM to reconsider his move. He posted screenshots captioning, "Please think once.. It is not good for you."

Who is Vishweshwar Bhat?

Vishweshwar Bhat is a Karnataka-based journalist and author of over 80 books in Kannada (the regional language). He was the editor of Vijaya Karnataka and Kannada Prabha newspapers and the television channel Suvarna News. He is also the Editor in Chief of the Kannada daily Vishwavani. He bagged the Rajyotsava Awards conferred by the Government of Karnataka for his achievements as a journalist in 2005.

Vishweshwar Bhat often makes headlines for controversial political remarks. Last year, Bhat faced criticism for an article he wrote and was accused of using demeaning words against the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.

Earlier in 2019, for publishing a report about trouble within JDS chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's family after the Lok Sabha polls drubbing, an FIR was registered against Bhat and the editorial team of the Kannada daily. It was alleged that the newspaper, 'Vishwavani', had published a "false report, which created the impression that there was commotion and confusion among Gowda's grandchildren.