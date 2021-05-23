Karnataka: Dalit Man Alleges ‘forced To Drink Urine’ In Police Custody, Probe Ordered

Karnataka Police on Saturday ordered a departmental inquiry into a Dalit man's allegations that he was forced to drink urine in custody in Chikkamagaluru District. Allegedly, a Dalit man was forced to drink urine under police custody. The incident took place on May 10 at Gonibeedu Police Station in Mudigere taluk of the district. The inquiry was ordered after a complaint a man named Punit lodged a complaint with the Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police (SP).

In his complaint, Punit alleged that police made him drink urine during interrogation inside a police station. Now he has written to Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood seeking justice in the matter and sought strict action against the cops including the inspector who used abusive language.

According to the complaint registered, Punit was tortured and harassed in the name of his caste. The police inspector forced him to drink urine in the police custody.

"I was taken to the police station and beaten up. My hands and legs were tied. I was thirsty and asked for water, else, I would have died. The cops made a man urinate on me and said I would have to lick the urine from the floor if I want to get out. I did it and came out." Further alleging cops of grave offence Punit said, "The cops also abused my Dalit community while beating me up in police station. They treated me too badly for the allegation made against me which are false. I myself called the police to get protection from villagers but police have behaved brutally against me."

According to Punit, he was picked up based on an oral complaint that was filed with the police for a day on May 10. There was no official complaint registered. Dalit boy Punit was accused of telephoning a woman and talking to her. Basis no other material fact was Punit picked up by Gonibeedu Police Inspector Arjun.

Punit has filed a complaint and pressed charges against cop Arjun under Sections 342,323,504,506,330, 348 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions under Atrocities Against Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes.

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M Hakay said that based on the man's complaint, a case has been registered against the sub-inspector.

He ascertained, "Now the investigation is going on, the complaint also filed against sub-inspector, a departmental inquiry will be held based on the complaint and allegation made against the sub-inspector. At present, the sub-inspector has been transferred to another place."

(With ANI inputs)