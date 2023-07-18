Karnataka Govt Hands Over Bengaluru Bank Scam Case To CBI

The newly elected Karnataka government on Tuesday (July 18) handed over the probe into the multi-crore scam at the Bengaluru-based Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had earlier told the Legislative Council on Monday (July 17) that the irregularities in the bank will be looked upon by the probe agency. A massive uproar was witnessed in the house as Congress alleged the previous BJP government of not acting against the bank in the interest of the investors.

The bank had earlier, promised a high interest rate to the investors which was significantly more than the existing market rate. During the same period, the management of the bank allegedly created fictitious loan accounts and laundered the money, thereby cheating the investors.

This is a breaking copy. More details awaited.