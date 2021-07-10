Karnataka: Hubli Gets Vending Machine That Dispenses Masks For Rs 2 Only

As part of its efforts to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation has put mask vending machines in public places; primarily markets, bus terminals, corporation premises, and the KIMS Hospital, with the support of an NGO. Due to the pandemic, the state administration has made wearing masks mandatory.

"Nowadays mask has been mandatory for all. Any person seen without a mask is liable to be punished as per pandemic laws and they have to pay file. However, everybody cannot afford masks. Observing this, the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation came forward to solve the problem by installing automatic mask vending machines in the city," stated Suresh Itnal, commissioner of Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

People can acquire a surgical mask by inserting a Rs 2 coin from the vending machine, he said. Each machine can hold 100 masks at a time, and users may view the precise number of masks accessible on a display built into the machine. He further stated that the machine, which was placed in partnership with the NGO Young Indians, had received a positive response. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,290 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of infections and deaths to 28,67,158 and 35,731 respectively.

Skyrocketing demand for Sputnik vaccine in Bengaluru hospitals

People are swarming to private hospitals in Bengaluru to get doses of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. They are coming from distant districts and even states. According to data on the CoWin portal, a total of 12,015 recipients in Karnataka (9,416 in BBMP limits) received the first dose of the Russian vaccination until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9. The total number was 1,61,077 across the country. Sputnik is also offered in various hospitals in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka.

Karnataka lockdown restrictions

As the number of coronavirus infections in Kogadu district began to decline, state executive committee chairman and revenue department principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad issued an order to free Kodagu with immediate effect. The district's lockdown limitations were extended earlier this month for another two weeks, until Monday, July 19. The decision to remove the lockdown completely in this district was made after looking at the weekly average positivity rate on Wednesday, July 7 and considering the case positivity rate's persistent downward trend.

Earlier, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok stated that there was a strong desire from the general public and homestay operators in Kodagu to abolish the limitations, as this would allow them to resume normal activity. The unlock rules will apply to Kodagu immediately, and this will remain in force until Monday, July 19.