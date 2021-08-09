Karnataka: Kodagu Residents Urge PM Modi, CM Bommai To Rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park

In honour of Indian Army, locals from Karnataka's Kodagu district have sent a petition to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename a national park after Field Marshal KM Cariappa. In their plea, they have urged to rename the Rajiv Gandhi National Park to General Cariappa National Park after Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who hails from Kodagu. The petition has been signed by over 6,000 people.

Kodagu locals file a petition to rename Nagarahole National Park

Naveen Mandappa and Vinay Kayapanda, two locals from the Kodagu district, have sent the petition to the Prime Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister. The petition comes only days after Prime Minister Modi announced the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. The prestigious sports award was renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, to honour the hockey legend. The petitioners claimed that renaming the Nagarahole National Park would honour the Indian Army. The petitioners have also notified Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding the need for a renaming of the park.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Naveen Mandappa said, "Formerly known as Nagarahole National Reserve Forest was changed to Rajiv Gandhi National Park Nagarahole just to appease a particular family and its party. Why should it not be renamed to its past name or named after the first General of India who was from Kodagu? If it is renamed General Cariappa National Park then this will be a great honour to the great generals of Kodagu. It will also be an honour to the Indian Army.”

“As of now, the petition carries 6,280 signatures. If we go through the comments, most of them have agreed with the content and context of the petition," he added. General KM Carriappa was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who led the Western Front of the Army during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1947. General Carriappa became the recipient of the title of Field Marshal of India. He passed away in 1993 in Bengaluru.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed

Prime Minister Modi on August 6 announced the renaming of the Khel Ratna award. The award was renamed to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The award, which was earlier named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was dedicated to Indian hockey legend, Dhyan Chand. In a tweet, the Prime Minister had said, "I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.”

The Prime MInister cited 'respecting' citizens' requests and sentiments for the name change. Major Dhyan Chand, who represented and won the gold medals for India in 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics, is considered to be the greatest hockey player ever. The nation celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate his birth anniversary on August 29. The decision to rename the award after the hockey wizard came only a day after the bronze medal win by the Indian men's hockey team. The win was special as it came after 41 years at the Olympic Games.

(Image: TWITTER/ PTI)