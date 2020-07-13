Karnataka: District In-charge Ministers Announce Lockdown In Dakshin Kannada, Dharwad

After Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced another lockdown in Bengaluru, the district in-charge ministers of Dakshin Kannada and Dharwad have followed in the same footsteps. Dakshin Kannada will witness stringent measures during the lockdown in the district from July 15-22. Dharwad district will follow stricter lockdown protocol in the city from July 15 to 24 and it will come into force from 10 am on Wednesday.

On increasing cases in Dakshin Kannada (second after Bengaluru in the state with 2,222 cases as on Sunday), district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas emphasised on the importance of reimposing lockdown. He informed that a video conference meeting with the CM and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel was held where rising cases of coronavirus was discussed.

"Considering the situation now, we all were of the opinion that a lockdown must be introduced. We are giving time for people to stock up until Wednesday night. Starting Thursday, lockdown will be enforced for a week. I have conveyed this to the concerned authorities, who will take care of the district during lockdown. This step needs to be taken to curb the spread of the virus. I request people of the district to kindly cooperate with us," Srinivas said.

Lockdown in Dharwad

Besides Dakshin Kannada, even Dharwad district from North Karnataka has been witnessing a sudden rise in cases in the last one week. Dharwad witnessed a third single-day spike after Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada on Sunday with 129 cases. District in-charge minister Jagadish Shettar chaired a meeting and decided to reimpose lockdown in the district.

Talking to media after the meeting, he said, "We all sat down to discuss the coronavirus situation through video conference. Many were of the opinion that lockdown must be enforced. CM Yediyurappa said that he would leave the decision to the district in-charge minister, district collector, and the rest. Thus, we have come to the conclusion that a lockdown will be implemented starting July 15 at 10 am to July 24, 8 pm. An order to this effect will be circulated by the DC."

He added, "I request people of Dharwad to kindly cooperate. And please do not stop with this. We need to fight the virus with other norms like social distancing, washing hands, etc. I have requested the concerned authorities to take charge during the lockdown."

Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

