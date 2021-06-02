Karnataka Man Cycles 300 Km To Get Life-saving Medicines For Son Amid Lockdown

Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, a construction worker from Karnataka had to take a desperate journey to get life-saving medicines for his ailing son. The man had to cycle 300 kms from his native village Ganiganakoppal in T Narasipur taluk to Bengaluru to get medicines for his son with special needs.

The young boy was being treated at Bengaluru’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for a decade, but due to the ongoing lockdown in the state, his father could not take him for the regular medical check-up. The father and son would visit the hospital once in two months to procure medicines.

Given the urgent need for medicines, the construction worker decided to peddle for 300 kilometres all by himself. Riding on his bicycle, he left the village on May 23 and returned from Bengaluru on May 26, with the medicines for his son.

"I used to take my mentally challenged son to the hospital before lockdown. When I needed to purchase medicines, I requested people to help by taking me on a scooter or auto but no one helped. I was left with no choice but to peddle all the way to the hospital. I could not find that medicine anywhere else, so I cycled to Bengaluru to buy the drugs. it took one and a half days to get there," the labourer said.

According to the doctors, the chances of an epileptic attack were high if the medicines were stopped before the boy turned 18. Hence, to save his son’s life, the man undertook the tedious journey on the bicycle. He also mentioned that the doctors at NIMHANS gave him Rs 1,000 after they learned about his distressing situation.



Karnataka's COVID situation

The southern state is currently under a lockdown to control Coronavirus and the restrictions will remain in place till June 7. A possible extension of the lockdown may be decided by the state government on June 5. The total number of active COVID-19

cases in Karnataka fell below the three lakh mark, as the state on Tuesday reported a further decline in fresh infections at 14,304 and 464 fatalities. While the total number of cases stood at 26,18,735, the toll was 29,554. The day also saw 29,271 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.