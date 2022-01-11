Last Updated:

Karnataka: Man Sets Bank On Fire In Haveri District As His Loan Was Rejected

According to the police reports, the accused had approached a Canara Bank branch for a loan. Upon rejection, he allegedly set the branch ablaze.

Karnataka

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly set a bank on fire in the Haveri district of Karnataka on Sunday. The man, upset over the rejection of his loan application, set the building ablaze. The accused has since been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station.

The accused has been identified as Wasim Hazaratsab Mulla, a resident of Rattihalli town, who set the bank building on fire. According to the police reports, the accused had approached a Canara Bank branch and submitted an application to secure a loan.

He had approached the branch at Hedugonda village within the jurisdiction of Kaginele police. The bank later rejected his application as his CIBIL score was low and denied a loan after the verification of documents.

Angered by the bank's decision to reject his loan application, the accused reached the bank’s branch late and broke open a window. The accused spilt petrol inside the bank’s office before setting it on fire. The incident was informed to the police by a passerby, who noticed the smoke from the building.

The police informed that the blaze caused damage worth Rs 12 lakh including computers, fans, lights, passbook printer, cash counting machine, documents, CCTVs, and cash counters, which were all destroyed. The accused was arrested and a case was registered at Kaginelli police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 436, 477, 435.

(With ANI inputs)

