Karnataka: Mangaluru's Fire Force Rescues Deer Trapped In Well; Animal Sent For Treatment

It is heart-wrenching to see animals in pain, as these creatures can't express themselves as human beings do and so they endure suffering. In a recent incident that is believed to have taken place in Mangaluru, Karnataka, a deer was trapped inside a deep well in Kinnya village, as per an ANI report. The report states that one such incident left many people disturbed.

As reported by the agency, the deer was rescued by the Fire officials. The officers in the visuals shared by ANI were seen making their way into the deep well. The pictures show rescuers making efforts to go into the deep well and wrapping a rope around the deer as they rescued the animal. After much difficulty, the rescue team scaled down the risky walls with a rope and lifted the deer to safety. After being tied with ropes, the animal was taken out after prolonged rescue operations. The rescued deer was then handed over to the forest department, fire officials said. ANI tweeted the visuals of the incident on Twitter. "Karnataka| Pandeshwar Fire Station in Mangaluru rescued a deer who was trapped in a deep well The rescued deer was handed over to the forest department. Treatment was given for its injuries at leg & backbone in a veterinary hospital (25.03)," read the tweet.

What happened next?

The rescue took place successfully. As per the visuals, the deer was seen alive, while the animal sustained a few injuries on its leg and backbone. The animal has been taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment. The rescue operations were challenging as can be seen in the visuals, moreover because the inner wall of the well was surrounded with greenery, however, the fire authorities left no stone unturned in their efforts to save the life of the deer. Netizens were seen appreciating the efforts of the authorities and many wished for the speedy recovery of the animal.

