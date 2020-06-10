As New Zealand Earns Covid Praise, Karnataka Minister Compares Its Numbers With Bengaluru

New Zealand, on June 8 announced that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the country, thus becoming the first nation in the world to eradicate the deadly disease completely. While the Oceanic nation has been winning high praise for its handling of the pandemic, Karnataka minister Dr Sudhakar K has provided an interesting insight, comparing New Zealand’s handling of the pandemic with that of an Indian city – Bengaluru.

The Minister shared a graphic representation that shows that New Zealand has recorded a total of 1,150 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths, while Bengaluru reported 450 positive cases and 13 deaths to date. It was noted that the population of New Zealand is 50 lakh, while that of Bengaluru is 1.25 crore. Besides, the geographical area of the metropolitan city is only 700 square kilometers, against NZ’s 268,000.

Here’s how the Karnataka MLA drew a parallel between the two regions.

New Zealand lifts all Coronavirus restrictions

With no active cases of the coronavirus, New Zealand has lifted all its domestic restrictions on social distancing and mass gatherings. On Tuesday residents returned to cafes to catch up with friends or took part in pilates classes, now allowed after the country moved into alert level 1.

A trans-Tasman bubble is being worked on, but neither Australian nor New Zealand is ready to resume flights yet. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they won't insist on Australia having zero cases of COVID-19 before allowing trans-Tasman travel to resume.

