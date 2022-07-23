Karnataka: Police Arrest 4 Illegal Bangladeshis Working At Coffee Estate For 3 Years

In a big development, the Karnataka police arrested 4 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from Chikkamagaluru who were working at a coffee estate for the last three years. The arrested illegal immigrants have been identified as Kairul, Ruhal, Momin and Mur Saleem from Bangladesh. Notably, the police arrested all the four Bangladeshi nationals who were staying in Chikkamagaluru illegally for the last three years and a case under relevant sections has also been registered against them.

According to the preliminary information, the Karnataka police, who got the lead and information about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh staying in Chikkamagaluru, raided the location where they were working. Notably, these Bangladesi Nationals have procured local ID cards to work in the coffee estate. The police have detained them and launched an investigation into whether they might be more illegal immigrants from Bangladesh working in the area. The Police are also looking into the matter to know about how they came to Chikkamagaluru and what possible routes they might have taken. As per the initial information, prima facie it seems that these illegal immigrants came through West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the last few days, the Karnataka police have initiated similar crackdowns on illegal immigrants residing in the state. The police found similar kinds of illegal Bangladeshi nationals staying in Karnataka's Ramanagar district working at a garment factory. Several of these illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were detained and sent to a detention centre in Bengaluru.

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh arrested in Ramnagar district

Earlier on, July 12, seven illegal Bangladesh nationals, who were working and staying in Karnataka, were arrested by the Ramnagara police. All these illegal immigrants were working at Link App Garments in Basvanapura village. The Bangladeshi gang entered India via Assam. According to police sources, the illegal immigrants had obtained their Aadhaar cards in Assam and had used their identity to secure a job at the local garment company.

Speaking to Republic Network, Ramanagar Superintendent of Police Santhosh Babu said, "We got a tip-off about Bangladeshi nationals working in Ramnagara. We have arrested 7 Bangladesh nationals, who were working in a garment factory. They reached Ramanagar on 1st of June. They had Indian Aadhaar cards. We will question the garment factory owner regarding the criteria on which they had appointed them at the garment company. We are investigating further to trace the network".

The arrested Bangladeshi immigrants are identified as Sohail Rana, Zulfiqar, Ujjal, Munazil, Mussa Shaik, Raheem and Arif.