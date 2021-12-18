Karnataka Police Arrests 27 In Connection With Sangolli Rayanna Statue Vandalism Case

Amid the ongoing tensions in Karnataka's Belagavi town, 27 people have been arrested by the Karnataka Police within the limits of the police station jurisdiction after several people vandalised the statue of a local freedom fighter, Sangolli Rayanna, and further smashed around 26 government and police vehicles.

Speaking about the same, the Commissioner of Police, Belagavi city, Dr K Thiyagarajan has informed that over 100 miscreants have been identified on Saturday and 27 out of them have been arrested in connection to the vandalism in the locality. Meanwhile, the ongoing violence has been suspected as being involved as a part of the flash protests against the desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar locality on Friday.

As a result, the statue installed at the Kanakadasa colony has been uprooted and its sword and shield have also been broken.

Violent mob protests in Karnataka and Maharashtra

In a series of incidents ongoing in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) has slammed the Karnataka government over the prevailing situation followed by the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Bengaluru. The video which has gone viral shows a mob throwing ink over the warrior king's statue after which violent protests erupted on Friday midnight. Demonstrators were seen pelting stones targeting police personnel and government vehicles.

Notably, the winter session of the Karnataka State Assembly is currently underway in the border area after a period of two years and the government machinery has now been shifted from Bengaluru to Belagavi triggering further tensions.

Image: Republic World/ANI/Representative Image