Karnataka Poster Row Reignites As Savarkar's Photo Installed On Ganesh Chaturthi Flex

In the backdrop of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Veer Savarkar's poster controversy has reignited in Karnataka's Chikmagalur. On August 15, a violent clash took place between two groups in Shivamogga over the installation of Veer Savarkar's flex at Ameer Ahmed. As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, and Section 144 was imposed on the entire district

Recently, posters of RSS founder KB Hedgewar including Savarkar's have been put up in the Ganesh festival pandal. The posters are being put up under the leadership of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Chikmagalur's Basavanahalli village. The pandal also consists the pictures of various freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and several others.

The row began on the 76th Independence Day celebrations when a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore.

Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the area concerned. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth - Prem Singh - was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.

On August 18, a group of right-wing activists waved black flags and hurled eggs at former CM Siddaramaiah's car for opposing the installation of Savarkar's poster in a "Muslim locality". Days later, Congress workers desecrated photos of VD Savarkar while protesting against the attack on Siddaramaiah. Reacting to the incident, CM Bommai had said that "ideologies should be fought ideologically."

On August 23, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa flagged off ‘Savarkar Rath Yatra’ in Mysore with the slogans 'Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram’. Following these incidents, tensions prevailed in many cities across Karnataka after the posters of Savarkar were torn down first in Shivamogga, then Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, Tumakuru, and Dharwad.

