Karnataka Rajyotsava: CM Bommai Attends State's Formation Day Celebrations In Bengaluru

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all awardees from the entire population of the state for 2020-21 ‘Kannada Rajyotsava Award’ and to all ten organisations who won the country’s Amrita Mahotsava," Bommai said in a post on Twitter marking Kannada Rajyotsava Award event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his greetings to the people of Karnataka on the state's formation day, saying that the state is at the forefront of exceptional research and entrepreneurship.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people. The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Apart from Karnataka, the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry also commemorate their founding day on November 1.

Today, November 1, the state of Karnataka celebrates the 65th anniversary of its founding, known as the Kannada Rajyotsava. The state of Mysore was founded in 1956 on a linguistic basis, with the name Mysore evoking an old regal rule. In response to popular demand, the state was renamed Karnataka on November 1, 1973.

The festivities begin with the presentation of the Rajyotsava Awards, Karnataka's second-highest civilian honour. People enjoy unique regional foods and appreciate local cultural art forms. The state's official red and yellow flags are draped across the streets, homes, and government buildings to mark the occasion.

History of Karnataka formation day

In 1905, Aluru Venkata Rao founded the Karnataka Ekikarana movement, and on November 1, 1956, the Mysore State, which encompassed the ancient princely state of Mysore, was established. The Kannada-speaking parts of the Bombay and Madras presidencies and the principality of Hyderabad were merged to form a single Kannada-speaking state. The state was granted the name Karnataka on November 1, 1973, during the tenure of Chief Minister Devaraj Arasu. Karnataka is derived from the Kannada word 'Karunadu,' which means "lofty land." He reorganised Karnataka and named January 1 as the state's foundation day.

