Karnataka School Lands In Trouble After Students Offer Namaz On Campus; Probe On

A government school in Karnataka's Mulabagilu landed in controversy after reportedly allowing Muslim students to offer Namaz inside the school premises. Members of various pro-Hindu organisations protested against the headmistress of Balechengappa Government School in Mulabagilu for allegedly allowing students to offer Namaz inside the school. Umadevi, the school's principal, has, however, denied giving students any such permission.

Addressing the media, Umadevi said, "I was outside on with the class teacher. Suddenly, I received a call from Deepa Madam. She told me that students are performing Namaz on the school premises. I told her that I wasn't aware of that and rushed to school. (sic)"

"When I reached the school, media personnel asked me about the issue, I told them that it happened without my knowledge. Somehow it happened, but I will not allow this to happen going forward. Everybody is equal here. We haven't told anybody to do any Namaz or any other prayer," she added.

Meanwhile, Block Education Officer Girijeshwara Devi has promised the protesters that there will be action taken against the headmistress of the school.

Inquiry ordered into incident

Deputy Commissioner Ukesh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the incident. A team will be sent to school on Monday to inquire about the controversy. The Education Department, too, will be sending a team to investigate the same.

Talking to Republic TV, block education officer Girijeshwara Devi said, "There is no privilege or permission granted for the students to perform Namaz in the school premises. It was a clear violation. We don't know why the headmistress had granted permission". "The Deputy Commissioner of the district has taken cognizance of the issue. They will be sending a team tomorrow to inquire about the entire issue. A team will be sent from the education department as well to enquire on the same. Subsequently, we will file a report on the inquiry on Monday evening or Tuesday," he added.

According to sources, there are 400 students studying in the school and 150 students are from the Muslim community. On Fridays, these students reportedly go out of the school campus during lunch break to perform Namaz at a local mosque and never return back after the Friday prayers.

In order to control the absentees on Friday, the school is believed to have permitted the students to perform prayers inside the school in a private room. But after facing ire from pro-Hindu organisations, school authorities are reportedly denying having granted any permission to them.

(Image: Republic)