Karnataka: Sec 144 Extended In Belagavi Till Dec 22 Amid Violence Over Statue Desecration

Following the protests that rose after the desecration of statues of freedom fighters in different areas of Karnataka, a prohibitory order has been extended under Sec 144 CrPC in Belagavi city by the police. The Karnataka Police has now extended the prohibitory order from December 20 to 22 in the city. The police had first announced the imposing of Sec 144 amid rising tension on Saturday.

Karnataka Police Commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan on Sunday informed that the prohibitory order has been extended in the wake of protests in the state. The order has been extended under Sec 144 CrPC from 6 am on Dec 20 to 6 am on Wednesday, Dec 22 in Belagavi, the police informed. Earlier, violent protests broke out in the city following the desecration of the statues of Sangolli Rayanna, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chennamma, forcing the police to take strong measures to control the situation.

Sec 144 extended in Belagavi district till Dec 22

Tension in the state rose after a video that showed a few miscreants smearing black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral. Reportedly, the incident occurred on Friday night. Subsequent to this, miscreants damaged the statue of Sangolli Rayanna and Rani Chennamma on Saturday and revolted against the state administration demanding action against people who smeared ink on Shivaji Maharaj’s statue.

The protest turned violent as protestors pelted stones, damaging government vehicles in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. Following the desecration of Shivaji’s statue, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena followers came out in large numbers to protest against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. The police have now placed sec 144 in the region to avoid people from coming together to cause further problems.

So far, around 26 vehicles of Karnataka police and government were damaged at Belagavi. Following this and the vandalisation of the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, the police arrested 27 people involved in acts of vandalism. The Commissioner of Police, on Sunday, had informed that over 100 miscreants had been identified and around 27 among them were arrested.

Image: ANI/ PTI