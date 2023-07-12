Karnataka: Senior Lawyer Found Dead In Mangaluru, Unnatural Death Suspected

A senior advocate in the city, who was living alone, was found dead at his residence in Bejai, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Harish Acharya (60). He was present at the court last Friday, police said.

As he did not attend the court since then, his colleagues tried to contact him over his mobile phone several times which went unanswered.

The colleagues then visited his house, which was found locked from inside, on Tuesday. Police, who were called to the spot, broke open the door to find him lying dead. The body was partially decomposed.

Though the exact cause of the death is not known, a heart attack or some other health problem is suspected to be the reason, police said. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Urwa police station and his relatives have been requested to contact the police.