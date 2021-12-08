Karnataka: Speeding Mercedes Crashes Into Vehicles; 1 Killed, Several Injured In Accident

A 36-year-old man lost his life and six others suffered injuries after a speeding Mercedes Benz car crashed into a number of vehicles in Indiranagar, Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon informed as per Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda. A similar accident had taken place two days ago where two young men were killed after a speeding Porsche car, being driven by a 25-year-old man hit them on the main road of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in the wee hours.

On ground, visuals show one of the vehicles, hit by the car, completely ransacked:

Speeding Porsche kills two in Hyderabad

A case of drunk driving was suspected in the Hyderabad accident case. The victims were identified as Ayodhya Rai (26), an office aide at Rainbow Children Hospital, and his colleague Devender Kumar Das (29), who worked as an assistant cook. They were returning home after completing their shift when the accident took place. The driver fled the spot with his Porsche after the accident and it was later found parked at an apartment in Jubilee Hills.

The Police reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to the hospital but they were declared brought dead. The accused was reportedly drunk while driving and hit two persons who were crossing the road. The car owner and one more person have been taken into custody and a case U/s 304-A IPC has been registered and being sent to judicial remand.

Two killed, five injured as car runs over them on pavement in Bengaluru

Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others injured when a car crashed into the pavement and ran over them in the city last week, police said. According to police, the accident happened at the Sompura Toll Gate on the Hosakerehalli NICE Road. The victims were having their meals on the pavement when the car hit them. A 68-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both residents of Varasandra, died on the spot, the police added. The injured were shifted to the hospital, police note confirmed.