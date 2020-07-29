Karnataka: Village School Reopened To Keep Children Aware Of COVID-19 Pandemic

The government has asked schools and colleges across the country to remain shut to keep children and students away from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, a school in a village in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka has been reopened to keep children aware of the pandemic.

Children in cities hardly step out and even parents are apprehensive to allow their kids to head out and play. This is perhaps due to lockdown and increasing COVID-19 positive cases in cities. Unlike cities, the situation in villages is contrary to this. Children were seen not taking any precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks. Many children were seen playing on the streets and many of them head to agricultural fields to help their parents in farming.

At a time when parents are worried about sending their children to schools across the world, here in Okhali village of Kalaburagi, parents are happy to send their children in order to keep them safe from getting infected from the virus.

In order to bring control to the situation and make children more responsible to the pandemic, the government school has started an initiative to bring the students together and restarted the school following COVID guidelines. They created awareness amongst the children. Every day in school, classes begin with awareness about coronavirus and the importance of social distancing guidelines, followed by regular academic classes.

Plan to break a disconnect

Talking to Republic Media Network, Siddaramappa Biradar, headmaster of the school, said, ”Ever since coronavirus attacked Karnataka, government schools have been asked to remain shut. We noticed that many of our school students were playing in the open without any precautions. Not just this, but parents were taking their kids to work along with them. We felt a disconnect and came up with a plan. The villagers also agreed with the plan instantly. The administration also agreed instantly."

He added, "We first start by imparting knowledge of COVID-19 by teaching them how to use sanitizers and how students must wear masks. We also teach them about the importance of social distancing. We are also conducting classes with social distancing. We are getting them up to speed with the basics."

Parents, students happy

Parents worried about the callousness of these children are breathing easy as the children are going back to school. Ambikari, a mother of a child, said, “She studies in the government school in Okhali. Ever since coronavirus struck, she had lost touch with her classes. The teachers are putting in a lot of effort and have made it a habit to teach these children. Our kids are also happy as they had forgotten whatever they had studied. These classes have helped them improve. We are very happy. If this continues, it will definitely help all our students.”

Children are also happy going back to school after a long unexpected vacation. Children were largely seen on playgrounds or working with their family members on farmlands. Now, they are back with books.

Mumtaz Shah, a student of 7th grade, said, "It’s 3 months and schools are closed due to coronavirus pandemic. Our studies have resumed. Everyday teachers start the class by raising awareness about the precautionary measures that should be taken during COVID. Even though we had lost touch with our studies, due to these classes, we are back on track. We are also happy about coming to school and even our parents are happy that we are going to schools.”

School children in the city, with the support of technology, gadget, and internet network, get regular online classes even during the pandemic. Children of government schools in remote areas of Karnataka still don't have access to those technologies. Teachers and children can't even afford to buy the required equipment to continue their studies during the lockdown. Entire Okhali village is happy with this decision of the headmaster reopening the school.

