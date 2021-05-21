Karnataka's Kalaburagi Launches 24X7 Auto Ambulance Service To Help COVID-19 Patients

Kalaburagi City Corporation in Karnataka introduced 24-hour auto ambulance services on Thursday, May 20, in an effort to assist COVID-19 patients in getting to hospitals on time. An official from the administration said that the free auto ambulance service will provide an instant help to people. At the moment, three autos will run during the day and two at night.

Karnataka launches 24X7 auto ambulance

Snehal Lokhande, Corporation Commissioner, informed, "Karnataka is battling with COVID-19 cases. To help in assisting the COVID-19 patients, we have launched this service. Sometimes ambulances don't reach on time. With our free auto ambulance service, people can get instant help. As of now, three autos will ply in noon and two at night."

According to the state health bulletin released on Thursday, Karnataka recorded 28,869 new COVID cases, 52,257 discharges, and 548 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state is 5,34,954. The day's positivity rate was 26.46 per cent, but the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.36 per cent.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has declared a state-wide lockdown, which began at 6 am on May 10 and will last until 6 am on May 24. He had informed that eateries, meat shops, and vegetable shops were allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown.

During the second COVID-19 wave, the Karnataka government announced a financial package worth Rs.1250 crore for the state. Crop farmers, fruit and vegetable growers, auto and taxi drivers, construction workers, unorganised industry workers, unorganised sector workers, and the poor are among those who profit from the package. COVID-19 patients are entitled to free care in hospitals designated by the state government, it was reiterated at this time. Furthermore, the SDRF fund will provide Rs 50,000 to each of 6,000 gram-panchayats for COVID-19 management. 2,150 more doctors will be designated in the next three days to help with the novel coronavirus treatment.

