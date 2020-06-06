Kashmir: Trekking Activities Picking Up In Valley Despite Ban Amid COVID-19

Despite the ban on hiking activities and venturing into woods due to the ongoing lockdown of COVID-19 pandemic, the trekking activities have started picking up in the Kashmir valley. The Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife authorities’ ‘public advisory’ issued in April current year reads, that, ‘No public movement in wildlife areas’.

However, the advisory was issued after cases of transmission of positive cases of coronavirus from humans to wild animals were reported in the United States of America.

Sources close to the matter told Republic TV, “For the last two weeks now, the hiking activities in the valley have started picking up and a good number of hikers particularly in Srinagar were seen taking to woods.”

In Srinagar, a large number of hiking expeditions were witnessed only with groups scaling Mahadev, the highest peak in Srinagar, sources said. The hikers, reach the top of the peak after starting from Dara and via Lidwas areas which fall in the protected Dachigam wildlife sanctuary.

Pertinently the Dara village was declared red zone (last week) by Srinagar authorities after surfacing of COVID-19positive cases in the village.

In order to avoid transmission of COVID-19 into wildlife from humans, the wildlife authorities here have repeated that the advisory issued in April by asking people not to take such trip or venturing into woods.

“The advisory prohibiting any venturing into protected areas is still in place. Not only people living around peripheries of protected areas should avoid going into wildlife areas,” said Regional Wildlife Warden Rashid Naqash He further said that the hiking through Dachigam wildlife sanctuary shouldn’t be taken, and those who have taken have already violated the SOPs in place.

Pertinently, hiking in Kashmir does not mean just walking over forested mountains as it combines nature and the local culture. As the hiker climbs higher, the landscape changes.

The main areas of attraction for the trekker in Kashmir are the Sind & Lidder valleys which support a number of high-altitude meadows. The townships of Sonamarg and Pahalgam are the main trekking heads, both for short hikes and longer treks in the Himalayas.

