Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead In J&K's Pulwama

A 40-year-old Kashmiri pandit working as a security guard for an ATM was killed by suspected terrorists in Achan, Pulwama on Sunday. The person identified as Sanjay Sharma was hospitalised after he was shot at. He, however, succumbed to injuries during treatement.

Banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit which is backed by Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack on Sanjay Sharma.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow.”

Condeming the terror strike, former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta stated that terror groups do not want normancly in the union territory.

“As normalcy returns, attempts are made by terror groups to do such things. He was there for over 40 years. This is concerning. The Kashmiri Pandit community is in fear and employees are on roads. Those behind this will be neutralised. I pay my heartfelt condolences to the family,” he said.

DPAP, the party of Ghulam Nabi Azad, blamed poor security for the killing. “Once again the LG administration has failed to provide security to the minority community in Kashmir. There was pressure on the Kashmiri pandits by the government to go back to Kashmir valley. Now another Kashmiri Pandit has been killed and we condemn this incident. There is a serious question on the government that why they have failed to ensure the security of these people,” stated DPAP spokesperson Ashwani Handa.