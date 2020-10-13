Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital Doctors To Go On Strike From Wednesday Over Salary Dues

The Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Delhi has once again decided to go on a strike starting October 14, Wednesday due to non-payment of dues. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctors have demanded immediate clearance of their salary dues threatening to mass resign if salaries were not paid this time. The strike would be carried out for seven days starting October 14.

"A complete strike for seven days with effect from October 14 to October 20 due to non-payment of salaries and further mass resignation will be done," said the resident doctors in a letter to the medical superintendent. The doctors have also threatened to stop all emergency services on October 14 if their demands are not met.

This is the second time that the Resident Doctors' Association has gone on a strike. Earlier this year in June, at the peak of the growing pandemic, the doctors had alleged that their salaries had not been cleared since March, threatening to mass resign if they did not receive salaries soon. Following this on June 11, the Delhi Medical Association had written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an appointment, expressing its deep concern over the issue.

"We doctors at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital haven't got our salaries for the last three months, initially we thought of going on strike but due to corona, we have decided to give mass resignation. If the government is not capable enough to pay us, it would be better for us to give our services in other Hospitals. We appreciate being called as corona warrior, but it will not feed my stomach," Dr Sunil Prasad, RDA President of Kasturba Hospital had said in his letter.

(With Agency Inputs)