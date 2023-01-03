Kejriwal Announces Rs 10L Compensation To Kanjhawala Victim's Family; New CCTV Footage Out

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday spoke to the mother of the Delhi hit-and-run case victim and assured her that her daughter will get justice. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo also said that the cost of treatment of Kanjhawala victim's mother will be borne by the Delhi government.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi party supremo said, "Talked to the victim's mother. Will get justice for the daughter. Will field the biggest lawyer. His mother remains ill. Will get them fully treated. Will give a compensation of ten lakh rupees to the victim's family. The government is with the victim's family. If there is any need in future also we will fulfil it."

पीड़िता की माँ से बात हुई।



बेटी को न्याय दिलवायेंगे। बड़े से बड़ा वकील खड़ा करेंगे।



उनकी माँ बीमार रहती हैं। उनका पूरा इलाज करवायेंगे।



पीड़िता के परिवार को दस लाख रुपये का मुआवज़ा देंगे



सरकार पीड़िता के परिवार के साथ है। भविष्य में भी कोई ज़रूरत हुई तो हम पूरा करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 3, 2023

Another CCTV footage emerges

A shocking Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has emerged in the Kanjhawala case which shows Maruti Suzuki Baleno dragging the girl underneath. The video is from 2.13 am on January 1, 2023, moments after the accident took place.

#BREAKING | New CCTV footage emerges in Delhi hit and run case.



Tune in to watch #LIVE here- https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/KROdmvuZ9k — Republic (@republic) January 3, 2023

Five men who were allegedly in the Baleno car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit an investigation report as early as possible. The accused are presently in police custody.

Meanwhile, the Post Mortem Examination (PME) has ruled out 'sexual assault' in the case. Special Delhi Commissioner (Law and Order) SP Hooda said the report stated the provision cause of death as "shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and both lower limbs."

All injuries were by the impact of blunt force which is possible with accidents and dragging, he said.