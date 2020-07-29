Kejriwal Directs Officials To Follow RT-PCR Test Guidelines On Symptomatic COVID Patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed city officials to strictly follow the government's guideline about doing an RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test on patients whose COVID-19 antigen test report is negative despite showing symptoms.

Existing guidelines say that if any patient’s antigen test is negative but has symptoms, RT-PCR test must be done on him. I directed the officers today to ensure strict compliance of these guidelines. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 29, 2020

Testing types

RT-PCR is the 'gold standard' for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. India follows the method of nasopharyngeal swabs collection for the test. But, sometimes virus load is less in swabs. To ensure there is enough sample to conduct the right analysis, the RT-PCR test is done.

On the other hand, when infected with SARS-CoV-2, the body produces antibodies that bind specifically to the spike proteins and other antigens to help eliminate the virus. This binding can be harnessed to develop antigen-based diagnostic tests. Such tests are not always correct.

A negative test result may occur if the test is taken too soon after infection before antibodies have been produced by the body. False-positive test results could also occur due to cross-reactivity with antibodies present as a result of a previous infection with other coronaviruses.

Hotels tied to hospitals released

CM Kejriwal also announced that the government will delink the hotels that had tie-ups with hospitals to increase the COVID-19 beds in the national capital. The decision was taken in light of reducing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the union territory.

Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 29, 2020

Delhi coronavirus situation

A day after reporting a noteworthy dip in daily coronavirus cases, the national capital added 1,056 new COVID-19 patients, authorities said on Tuesday while not a single death was reported for the first time in two months at the LNJP hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the city government.

The total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,32,275. With 28 fatalities, the death toll stood at 3,881, the health bulletin issued on Tuesday said. The recovery rate stands at 88.83% while the positivity rate was 5.69%. The national recovery rate stands at 64%. There are 715 containment zones in the city.

