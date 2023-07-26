Last Updated:

Kejriwal Govt Declares Four Dry Days For Upcoming Festivals

Delhi govt-led by Arvind Kejriwal declared Muharram (July 29), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (September 6) & Eid-e-Milad (September 2) as dry days.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI/File)


The Delhi government-led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, July 26 declared four dry days for the upcoming festivals. The sale of alcohol in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi will not be permitted on Muharram (July 29), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (September 6) and Eid-e-Milad (September 27).

No licensee is allowed to sell liquor on the days which are notified as dry days by the excise commissioner with the approval of the government, according to the Delhi Excise Rules. The Delhi Government had earlier, in March 2023, announced five dry days in Delhi on Mahavir Jayanti (4 April), Good Friday (7 April), Buddha Purnima (5 May), Eid al-Fitr (21 April), and Eid al-Adha (28 June), respectively. The Aam Aadmi Party government announces a list of dry days every three months in the national capital. 

Excise Policy 2021-22: Three dry-day practice 

In the Excise Policy 2021-22, which was withdrawn on August 31, 2022, the number of total dry days was reduced to three- January 26, August 15, and October 2, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition parties. The government, however, returned to the practice of 21 dry days after scrapping the new excise policy.  

List of dry days 2023 in Delhi:

  1. January 14, Sunday: Makar Sankranti
  2. January 26, Friday: Republic Day
  3. January 30, Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary (Shaheed Diwas)
  4. February 15, Wednesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
  5. February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri
  6. February 19, Sunday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
  7. March 8, Wednesday: Holi
  8. March 30, Thursday: Ram Navami
  9. April 4, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti
  10. April 7, Friday: Good Friday
  11. April 14, Friday: Ambedkar Jayanti
  12. April 22, Saturday: Eid ul-Fitr
  13. May 1, Sunday: Maharashtra Day
  14. June 29, Thursday: Ashadi Ekadashi
  15. July 3, Monday: Guru Purnima
  16. July 29, Friday: Muharram
  17. August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day
  18. September 6, Wednesday: Janmashthami
  19. September 19, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi
  20. September 28, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad
  21. October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti
  22. October 8, Sunday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)
  23. October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra
  24. October 28, Saturday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
  25. November 12, Sunday: Diwali
  26. November 23, Thursday: Kartiki Ekadashi
  27. November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
  28. December 25, Monday: Christmas
