Kejriwal Govt Declares Four Dry Days For Upcoming Festivals

The Delhi government-led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, July 26 declared four dry days for the upcoming festivals. The sale of alcohol in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi will not be permitted on Muharram (July 29), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (September 6) and Eid-e-Milad (September 27).

No licensee is allowed to sell liquor on the days which are notified as dry days by the excise commissioner with the approval of the government, according to the Delhi Excise Rules. The Delhi Government had earlier, in March 2023, announced five dry days in Delhi on Mahavir Jayanti (4 April), Good Friday (7 April), Buddha Purnima (5 May), Eid al-Fitr (21 April), and Eid al-Adha (28 June), respectively. The Aam Aadmi Party government announces a list of dry days every three months in the national capital.

Excise Policy 2021-22: Three dry-day practice

In the Excise Policy 2021-22, which was withdrawn on August 31, 2022, the number of total dry days was reduced to three- January 26, August 15, and October 2, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition parties. The government, however, returned to the practice of 21 dry days after scrapping the new excise policy.

List of dry days 2023 in Delhi: