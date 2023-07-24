Kejriwal Govt Launches Water-ATMs In Delhi, Aims To End Water Crisis In Slum Clusters

In a revolutionary move to ensure equitable access to clean drinking water, the Kejriwal Government has launched an innovative initiative – Water-ATMs in various areas across Delhi. The initiative aims to eradicate dependence on water tankers and provide communities with reliable and convenient access to safe drinking water. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the first Water-ATM at Mayapuri Phase Two Khajan Basti, heralding a new era in water distribution across the city. This groundbreaking initiative now enables underprivileged sections of Delhi to have access to the same quality of RO water as more affluent segments of society.

CM Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating that the introduction of Water-ATMs is a crucial step towards ensuring that every citizen of Delhi receives clean and pure water at their doorstep. Residents in areas without water pipelines will no longer have to depend on water tankers or compromise on water quality.

How would it work?

The Water-ATMs operate through a user-friendly system, providing consumers with Water-ATM Cards. Each card allows users to collect 20 litres of water per day from designated RO plants for free. The pilot project has already established four RO plants, and the government is actively working to set up an impressive network of 500 additional RO plants. During the inauguration of the Water-ATM & RO plant in Mayapuri's Khajan Basti, CM Arvind Kejriwal personally inspected the RO water supply system and interacted with officials for detailed insights. The plant consists of two tanks with a combined capacity of three thousand litres, equipped with RO and microfilters, ensuring efficient and reliable water supply. The residents expressed satisfaction with the quality of the RO water, and the Chief Minister himself tasted the purified water.

CM Kejriwal expressed, "In the mission of providing clean water to every house in Delhi, we are also doing a unique experiment like Water ATM. We will start Water ATMs wherever we have to supply water through tankers."

Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj shared that the initiative aims to cater to areas where water pipelines are inaccessible by installing RO plants utilizing tube wells. The Water ATM cards allow Khajan Basti residents to access 20 litres of clean water daily for free. Currently, Delhi has four operational Water ATMs, and the government plans to install 500 more, with 2,500 cards already issued.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti expressed joy on Twitter, stating that around 2,000 residents in Khajan Basti are benefiting from the Water ATMs, receiving 20 litres of water daily at no cost. The successful pilot project has led to the establishment of additional RO plants in other areas.

With Water-ATMs, the government aims to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, ensuring equitable access to clean water for all citizens. The ongoing project will extend to 500 locations, making it possible for every citizen in those areas to receive 20 litres of clean water daily through the Water ATM card.

The installation of Water-ATMs signifies a significant step towards ensuring a continuous and safe water supply for the entire city, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future for Delhi's residents