Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Recce Hotel Suryaa To Turn Into COVID Facility

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases, the national capital gears up preparation for the coming time. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister took stock at Delhi's Suryaa Hotel in New Friends Colony area of Delhi which has been attached to Holy Family Hospital for the disposal of Coronavirus patients. The Suryaa Hotel has developed around 90 rooms for COVID patients and is expected to come up with around 200 rooms by the end of this month.

"We have done markings everywhere in the hotel to ensure complete social distancing. I am not taking out anything from the room because I think it's important for us to make patients feel comfortable. I am trying to make this hotel room full of amenities so that patients admitted here do not need to call our staff members repeatedly. We have provided internet and television services," said Greesh Bindra, Vice President-operations, Hotel Suryaa.

'We will have 200 rooms ready for COVID patients'

According to government norms, the hotel will be charging Rs.5000 for A category rooms and charges will vary according to the room categories.

"We are doing this to make patients comfortable. We will be charging Rs.5000 plus taxes which will include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and all housekeeping services. Rates will vary according to the category of rooms. 90 rooms are ready with us and by end of this month we will have 200 rooms ready for COVID patients," added Bindra.

In its official communication, the Delhi government has attached Hotel Taj Man Singh with another Hospital Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for the disposal of COVID 19 patients in the hotel. Meanwhile, according to the last Health bulletin released by Delhi Government, 42829 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Delhi out of which 25002 are active cases. So far, 16427 people have recovered and 1400 people have lost their lives due to deadly disease.

