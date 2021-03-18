Kejriwal Vows To 'vaccinate Delhi Within 3 Months' If Centre Permits COVID-19 Jabs For All

Amid the sudden surge in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, called a meeting on the Health Information Management System (HIMS) to review the situation. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials of the Health Ministry were said to be present in the meeting. Following the meeting, Delhi CM Kejriwal expressed that there is a need to increase the immunization drive across the country and issued an appeal to the Central Government to allow vaccines for all.

Reviewing the situation in Delhi, Kejriwal assured that there is 'nothing to worry about' and added that the government is keeping a close eye on the virus spread. Listing down measures decided to curb COVID-19, the AAP chief highlighted that the method of 'Testing, Tracking & Isolation' will be implemented strictly and surveillance will be enhanced. He also urged citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated, if they are eligible.

Vaccine production has increased, so I request to Centre that vaccines should be opened now. Instead of making a list as to who all are eligible, we should make a list as to who all are ineligible. Vaccination must be permitted for everyone else. There should be walk-in: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/LTcZJb1Njb — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Significantly, the Delhi CM expressed that the vaccination guidelines issued by the Centre are very 'stringent' which is creating a problem in enhancing the immunization drive. Pointing out that the AAP government plans to increase the daily number of vaccinations from 40,000 to 1.25 lakhs, Kejriwal said that his government will be writing to the Centre seeking relaxation in the parameters laid down.

"We are aiming to increase the number of daily vaccinations to 1.25 lakhs. We will increase our capacity, the number of centres will be doubled. The timing of vaccination has been increased. The guidelines issued by the Centre are very stringent which is creating a problem in opening up new vaccination centres. We will be writing a letter to the Centre seeking relaxation in certain parameters," Kejriwal said in a public address on Thursday.

'Will vaccinate Delhi in 3 months'

Demanding that vaccines should now be made available to all, Kejriwal said that a list of ineligible citizens should be created and the rest should be allowed to receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs by making the process a 'walk-in' one. He highlighted that since vaccine production in India has increased, vaccines should be administered to everyone above the age of 18 years. The Delhi CM claimed that his government would vaccinate all the people in the national capital if the Centre permits vaccines for all.

"We should make a list of those who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and make it open for the rest. It should be made walk-in, like normal vaccines. If the Centre permits vaccination for all and if we get sufficient supply, then we have planned to vaccinate all people of Delhi within three months. I appeal to the Centre to decentralise the process and allow states to make the decision on vaccine matters on war-footing," Kejriwal said.

The national capital witnessed a sudden surge in the COVID cases and it recorded 535 cases on Wednesday - the highest in about two-and-a-half months. Three deaths due to the virus were also reported on the same day. Active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to the health bulletin. The infection tally in Delhi increased to 645,025 while 6.31 lakh people recovered. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948, while the positivity rate rose to 0.66%, the bulletin said. On Tuesday, 425 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61%.

