Kerala: 45-yr-old Specially-abled Woman Appears For Class 10 Exam Right After Her Wedding

A 45-year-old woman from Kerala who is specially-abled had a landmark day on Wednesday as she completed two tasks that she wanted to complete in her lifetime. Soon after getting married, she appeared for her class 10 equivalency exam in Alappuzha. Giji Mol, who married Sunil Kumar of Muhamma Panchayat, on Wednesday morning said that after her wedding, she had planned to go to the exam hall to write her examination. Giji had to drop out of school halfway due to medical reasons but stated her desire to find a job made her want to study again. She said while talking to the media before the exam, "Today was my wedding. I wanted to work but since I didn't complete the 10th, it always came as a hindrance to find a job. So I applied for the Equivalency Exam and I didn't want to miss the exam at all."

After successfully overcoming her physical challenges, Giji said that she is hoping to find a suitable job after passing the exam that will help her in supporting her new life. She said, "Everyone should complete their education. It is very important.” People like District Panchayat President KG Rajeshwari and Vice President Adv. Bipin C Babu wished Giji to do well in her examination. According to the datesheet given to her, Giji will appear for a total of five examinations. She has written only one exam as of now, which was the Physics exam on Wednesday.

Kerala has produced such miracle before

A 105-year-old woman from Kerala appeared for her fourth standard equivalency examination back in early 2019. She was a grandmother and passed the exam with flying colours, which made her the oldest student in the country to clear the papers. The exam was conducted by the State’s Literacy Mission and the result was announced back in February 2020. Bhageerathi Amma took the exam in Kollam. Amma always dreamt of being able to study again and acquire knowledge. She had to give up her studies when she was younger after losing her mother, which meant she had to take care of her younger siblings.

(With ANI inputs)