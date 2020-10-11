Kerala Adivasis Beg Police And Forest Officials To Let Them Build Their Own Road

In what can be called shocking, an incident has come to light where a group of Adivasis from Kerala's Palakkad had to plead the state police to allow them to construct a road. The Adivasis claim that they have been deprived of the road for almost three decades. The visuals show the Adivasis literally falling at the feet of the police personnel who stopped them from constructing the road.

More than 150 Adivasi families who belong to Kaadar and Muthuvaar community have been struggling for access to even basic necessities in their remote tribal village. As their request for the construction of the road fell on deaf years for three decades, the Adivasis of Parambikkulam in Palakkad, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, decided to construct a road on their own connecting the tribal areas.

"We even gave a petition to the government some 4-5 years ago, still no permission was given. Hence without disturbing anybody, we started building the road all by ourselves," one of the Adivasis said.

Kerala police arrive to arrest the Adivasis

It is said that the nearest doctor is 7 Km away and takes about 3 days to respond to a health call, hence the villagers took it upon themselves to construct a 15 km road to connect their village to Thekkady. They had begun the construction from the foothills of Chemmanampatty hills.

However, the Kerala police and the forest officials arrived on Sunday to arrest the tribal people and to stop the construction of the road. In order to continue the road construction, the tribals had to fall at the feet of the police personnel and plead them to allow the construction of the road.

