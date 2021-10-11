Kerala Artist Creates 24-foot-long Theyyam's Face Using Bakery Products

A Kerala-based artist created an installation using biscuits and other bakery products to reflect Kerala's ceremonial art genre Theyyam. Suresh, also known as 'DaVinci,' spent nearly 15 hours creating the massive 24-foot long art installation.

The art installation was created in the hall of a Kannur bakery using numerous tables arranged in the centre of the room. The face of Theyyam was created using up to 25,000 biscuits of various colours and sizes, as well as other bakery products.

"This art form has been created in 'Bake Story' bakery. The artwork is 24 feet in length. It took me 15 hours to complete the work. Many friends from the bakery helped me to complete this," said the artist.

Suresh was invited to make the art piece in Chef Muhammad Rashid's bakery, 'Bake Story.'

"We have invited DaVinci Suresh, who made the artwork of North Malabar's traditional art form Theyyam using bakery items. Bake Story bakery from Kannur also became part of DaVinci Suresh's 100 medium plan," remarked the chef. After that, all of the bakery products were given to a veterinary farm to biodegrade.

Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Koraput District Admin host competition to revive 'Jhoti' Art

Similarly, on Thursday, October 7, the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with the Koraput district administration, held a competition on Jhoti art in the Padampur hamlet of the district, in order to revive the traditional art form of 'Jhoti' and encourage women to pursue this folk art.

Folk art and the customary practice of making murals or Rangoli at the front entry of a home during social occasions and religious holidays is known as 'Alpona.' Jhoti, on the other hand, is not the same as rangoli. While rangolis use coloured powders to make line art, jhoti art uses traditional white, semi-liquid rice or pithau paste to create line art. In this style of art, the fingers are used as a paintbrush.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)